College Basketball

Westmont Women’s Defense Overwhelms Vanguard, 73-38

Cassidy Tiegs of Westmont denies Vanguard’s Alyssa Durr from getting off a shot. The Warriors held No. 2 Vanguard to 38 points. Click to view larger
Cassidy Tiegs of Westmont denies Vanguard’s Alyssa Durr from getting off a shot. The Warriors held No. 2 Vanguard to 38 points. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Westmont Sports Information | January 28, 2018 | 12:05 a.m.

In a spectacular display of team defense and rebounding prowess, NAIA No. 12 Westmont shut down second-ranked Vanguard, 73-38,  in a GSAC women's basketball game Saturday night at Murchison Gymnasium.  

“Defense is at the foundation of our program and our success,” said Westmont coach Kirsten Moore. 

The Warriors held Vanguard to six points in the first quarter and led 40-15 by halftime.

“We have so much respect for Vanguard,” Moore said. “They are such a good program year in and year out. It has been a long time since we beat them. In the first quarter, we let them have nine offensive rebounds. They are number one in the nation in rebounding and in rebounding margin. 

“We had a lead, but we thought we better fix that rebounding or we were not going to keep our lead. The rest of the game we only gave up four offensive rebounds in three quarters. We played some incredible defense that was smart as well as gritty.”

Westmont improved to 13-5 overall and 6-1 in the GSAC. Vanguard is 14-3, 4-3.

The third quarter was the most productive for the Lions and the only one in which they reached double-digit scoring. Vanguard tallied 15 points, but the Warriors scored one better to possess a 26-point advantage headed into the final frame. 

Westmont remained tough defensively in the fourth quarter, limiting the Lions to eight points while scoring 17.

Offensively, Lauren McCoy led the Warriors with 18 points. She also contributed 13 rebounds and four assists.

“McCoy’s line shows how incredible she was,” said Moore. “She does it the right way. I can’t say enough about her.”

Jae Ferrin also had a double-double, tallying 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lauren Tsuneishi went five of nine from 3-point range to rack up 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

“Jae gives us so much energy and spark,” said Moore. “Lauren has been putting in extra time and it really showed.”

The Warriors recorded 18 assists on 27 field goals in tonight’s game, led by Joy Krupa who notched seven. Krupa also tallied six points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks.”

