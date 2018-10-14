Sunday, October 14 , 2018, 10:04 am | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Westmont Women’s Soccer Blanks Master’s

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | October 13, 2018 | 8:11 p.m.

Hailey Parker scored in the first half and Bri Johnson added another goal in the second as NAIA 11th-ranked Westmont Women's Soccer (10-1-2, 3-1-1 GSAC) posted a 2-0 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over No. 23 The Master's (10-4-1, 3-2) in front of a Homecoming crowd.

In the 12th minute of play, a Mustang defender intercepted a pass and sent the ball back up the middle of the field. Parker, who was breaking toward the goal, took two large steps and delivered a ball from 30 yards out that snuck just over the outstretched hand of The Master's goalkeeper Lacey Lehman and just under the crossbar for the goal.

"I thought Hailey Parker and Alexx Hamilton led well in their play and in their effort," assessed coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "It was tremendous to see. Parker did the work to score when we needed it. She took a risk, put her head down, saw the keeper was out of position and knocked it in from distance. 

"Alexx carried us in our back line. With her work rate and scrappiness, she set the tone for the rest of the group."

After intermission, Johnson dribbled down the right side of the field and drew a foul when she was tripped up from behind. In the 59th minute, Savannah Scott took the resulting free kick from 40 yards out, driving the ball into the box. Johnson, 10 yards from goal, leapt and headed the ball towards the goal and past Lehman who was running at the pass from Scott.

"I'm extremely happy that Bri notched a goal today," said Caapuccilli. "Not only was that second goal big in decreasing the momentum Master's had, but just for herself and for the team it was big as well."

Westmont's Gabi Haw picked up her sixth shutout of the season by recording eight saves, including a pair of saves early in the second half. In the 52nd minute, Haw reached above a leaping attacker to prevent her attempt from point blank range. Then in the 53rd minute, Haw scooped up a shot by Suzanne Mabie who was one-on-one with Haw.

With three games remaining in the regular season, Westmont finds itself tied for second in the GSAC standings with conference newcomer Ottawa (Ariz.). Both Ottawa (11-2-1, 3-0-1) and Westmont have 10 points in the standings (three points for a win, one for a tie) and are two points behind Vanguard (10-1, 4-0). The Master's is in fourth place with nine points.

