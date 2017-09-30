Westmont Women’s Soccer Blanks San Diego Christian

Soccer

Freshman goalkeeper Gabi Haw recorded her second shutout of the season as NAIA No. 6 Westmont Women's Soccer (9-1-1, 3-0-1 GSAC) posted a 3-0 Golden State Athletic Conference win at San Diego Christian (4-6, 0-4) on Saturday.

Senior Jackie Lopez scored the game winner in the 42nd minute to give Westmont the advantage headed into halftime.

"Jackie played a significant role this weekend; capitalizing on a third goal in two games and putting us up a goal in the first half," said head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "She continues to show maturity and experience regardless of the position she plays.

"Savannah Scott served a well-placed ball to Jackie, right inside the 18-yard box," reported Cappuccilli. "Jackie took a positive touch forward and banged the ball in the upper left corner. It hit so hard it popped off the back post inside the frame."

Westmont added two more goals in the second half, getting scores from Grayce DeGroot in the 52nd minute and Haley Parzonko in the final minute of play.

"I'm also happy we added two additional finishers to the list," said Cappuccilli, "Grayce and Haley finished well under pressure. Both were exciting moments for our team to witness.