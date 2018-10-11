Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 11:02 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Westmont Women’s Soccer Draws With Hope International

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | October 11, 2018 | 7:43 p.m.

No. 11-ranked Westmont Women's Soccer played to a 1-1 tie with the Royals of Hope International on Thursday at Fullerton College.

"I would say today that collectively we did not show up," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "There were individuals who hustled – some for 90 minutes and some for the amount of time they were in the game. Overall, however, the collective performance needed to be a lot better in order to find a result today."

The tie extended beyond just the goals scored. Both teams took nine shots, with six of those shots on goal. Both teams also tallied five saves.

The Warriors (9-1-2, 2-1-1 GSAC) found themselves in a 1-0 hole when Angelical Flores scored for the Royals  (6-5-1, 1-2-1) in the 18th minute.

"We lost the ball in the middle of the field," described Cappuccilli. "They countered and got numbers in behind our back line. Flores took a great first touch and set herself up for the finish."

The Royals maintained their lead until just after halftime, when Teagan Matye fed a ball to Maddi Berthoud in the 48th minute.

"Maddi timed her run into the box and snuck it in, front post," Cappuccilli said. "It was a simple build-up, but that was all we needed. Maddi and Teagan were tremendous in the middle of the field. They brought a great energy and work rate that really helped us."

Shots were scarce in the first overtime period with each team taking just one. Maddy Cuculich fired away on a free kick for the Warriors that went high in the 92nd minute. Avila Gissel took a shot for the Royals in the 97th minute that went off the crossbar.

In the second overtime, Swisher had a shot on goal in the 101st minute. Hailey Parker took aim in the 109th minute but had her shot go off the crossbar. The Royals did not get off a shot in the second overtime.

"When we went into overtime, Alexx Hamilton did a great job of being gritty and competing," said Cappuccilli. "That was what we needed on the defensive end to come away with a tie."

The Warriors return to Santa Barbara to prepare for Saturday's match-up with #23 The Master's (10-3-1, 3-1) as part of Homecoming festivities. Kick-off is scheduled for noon.

