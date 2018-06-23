Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:00 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Women’s Soccer Falls in Overtime Against NAIA Champs

Haley Parzonko rushes to congratulate Westmont teammate Maddi Berthoud, who scored in the 86th minute to tie the score at 1-1. Click to view larger
Haley Parzonko rushes to congratulate Westmont teammate Maddi Berthoud, who scored in the 86th minute to tie the score at 1-1. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Westmont Sports Information | August 29, 2017 | 7:30 p.m.

Westmont sophomore Maddi Berthoud scored a sensational goal to tie top-ranked Northwestern Ohio in the 86th minute on Tuesday afternoon at Thorrington Field.

But the defending NAIA women's soccer national champions regrouped and scored the game winner in the 15th minute of overtime to beat the Warriors 2-1. 

"Although the end result was not what we desired, I do believe this game left our team better on the day," asserted Westmont coach Chantel Capppuccilli. "We created opportunities and had our chances. It was a well fought game on both sides of the ball. I'm confident we will continue to improve in the areas we fell short and build on our strengths as a unit."

On the game-winning goal,  Laura Condon passed the ball over the top to Evdokia Popadinova, who broke in on the Warriors' goal. Goalkeeper Gabi Haw tried to get to the ball first, but Popadinova was able to get a foot on it and loft it over Haw and into an empty net.

The Racers outshot the Warriors 8-4 in the first half. However, the second half run of play favored the Warriors, who outshot the Racer's 9-1. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Northwest Ohio's one shot put the Racers on top 1-0.

In the 83rd minute, Anna Fisker passed the ball to Robyn Moodaly in the center of the field. Moodaly sent the ball ahead to Milly Hawkins whose backward kick found Fisker as she charged toward the goal. Fisker, one-on-one with Haw, took one touch and shot the ball into the right side of the net for the goal.

Three and one-half minutes later, Berthoud pressured the Racers' right back and deflected a pass with her foot. Haley Parzonko gathered in the ball and fed it back to Berthoud who was headed down the left side of the field. Berthoud went around her defender and headed to goal. Finding an opening on the right side of the goal, she shot the ball between a second defender and the keeper for her third goal of the season.

"We showed composure and grit in an adverse moment; coming from behind with not much time left in the game, offered Cappuccilli. "Seeing that quality come out speaks to our ability to adjust and work harder when the challenging moments arise."

Westmont continues the non-conference season on Saturday when they host Cal State Monterey Bay at 12 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 