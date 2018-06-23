Westmont Women’s Soccer Falls in Overtime Against NAIA Champs

Soccer

Westmont sophomore Maddi Berthoud scored a sensational goal to tie top-ranked Northwestern Ohio in the 86th minute on Tuesday afternoon at Thorrington Field.

But the defending NAIA women's soccer national champions regrouped and scored the game winner in the 15th minute of overtime to beat the Warriors 2-1.

"Although the end result was not what we desired, I do believe this game left our team better on the day," asserted Westmont coach Chantel Capppuccilli. "We created opportunities and had our chances. It was a well fought game on both sides of the ball. I'm confident we will continue to improve in the areas we fell short and build on our strengths as a unit."

On the game-winning goal, Laura Condon passed the ball over the top to Evdokia Popadinova, who broke in on the Warriors' goal. Goalkeeper Gabi Haw tried to get to the ball first, but Popadinova was able to get a foot on it and loft it over Haw and into an empty net.

The Racers outshot the Warriors 8-4 in the first half. However, the second half run of play favored the Warriors, who outshot the Racer's 9-1. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Northwest Ohio's one shot put the Racers on top 1-0.

In the 83rd minute, Anna Fisker passed the ball to Robyn Moodaly in the center of the field. Moodaly sent the ball ahead to Milly Hawkins whose backward kick found Fisker as she charged toward the goal. Fisker, one-on-one with Haw, took one touch and shot the ball into the right side of the net for the goal.

Three and one-half minutes later, Berthoud pressured the Racers' right back and deflected a pass with her foot. Haley Parzonko gathered in the ball and fed it back to Berthoud who was headed down the left side of the field. Berthoud went around her defender and headed to goal. Finding an opening on the right side of the goal, she shot the ball between a second defender and the keeper for her third goal of the season.

"We showed composure and grit in an adverse moment; coming from behind with not much time left in the game, offered Cappuccilli. "Seeing that quality come out speaks to our ability to adjust and work harder when the challenging moments arise."

Westmont continues the non-conference season on Saturday when they host Cal State Monterey Bay at 12 p.m.