Westmont Women’s Soccer Falls to Hope in GSAC Tournament Final

Soccer

Westmont Women's Soccer found itself playing from behind in the championship game of the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament. After scoring two equalizers, the Warriors were unable to find a third and lost to Hope International 3-2.

With the win, Hope International earns the GSAC's automatic berth into the NAIA National Tournament. Westmont (13-2-3) will have to wait until Monday to see if it will receive an at-large berth to the tournament.

"First, I would say congratulations to Hope," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "I think they played really well. I think we came out slow. In a championship setting it is not acceptable.

"Over the course of the match, across the board at every position, we needed to be tighter defensively. Due to that, it caught us in some very challenging positions. We showed the fight and determination to get the second goal, but on the day, Hope got the win."

Hope struck early, scoring in the seventh minute on a ball that was crossed into the box from the right side by Angelica Flores. Gissel Avila finished with a pretty shot into the lower right-hand corner.

Maddi Berthoud tied it up at one in the 15th minute. Kira Nemeth fed the ball to Berthoud from the left sideline. Berthoud dribbled diagonally from the top of the box and deposited the ball in the net.

Just six minutes later, Leigha Williams scored for the Royals off of a free kick, giving Hope International a 2-1 lead that they carried into halftime.

Westmont evened the match for a second time when Teagan Matye scored on a penalty kick in the 54th minute.

However, just three minutes later, Avila would strike again. Williams sent the ball to Avila who beat out goalkeeper Gabi Haw and scored in an empty net.

The Warriors were outshot 18-12 in the contest.

The loss is just the second of the year for the Warriors.