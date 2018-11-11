Sunday, November 11 , 2018, 9:44 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Women’s Soccer Falls to Hope in GSAC Tournament Final

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | November 11, 2018 | 8:18 a.m.

Westmont Women's Soccer found itself playing from behind in the championship game of the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament. After scoring two equalizers, the Warriors were unable to find a third and lost to Hope International 3-2.

With the win, Hope International earns the GSAC's automatic berth into the NAIA National Tournament. Westmont (13-2-3) will have to wait until Monday to see if it will receive an at-large berth to the tournament.

"First, I would say congratulations to Hope," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "I think they played really well. I think we came out slow. In a championship setting it is not acceptable.

"Over the course of the match, across the board at every position, we needed to be tighter defensively. Due to that, it caught us in some very challenging positions. We showed the fight and determination to get the second goal, but on the day, Hope got the win."

Hope struck early, scoring in the seventh minute on a ball that was crossed into the box from the right side by Angelica Flores. Gissel Avila finished with a pretty shot into the lower right-hand corner.

Maddi Berthoud tied it up at one in the 15th minute. Kira Nemeth fed the ball to Berthoud from the left sideline. Berthoud dribbled diagonally from the top of the box and deposited the ball in the net.

Just six minutes later, Leigha Williams scored for the Royals off of a free kick, giving Hope International a 2-1 lead that they carried into halftime.

Westmont evened the match for a second time when Teagan Matye scored on a penalty kick in the 54th minute.

However, just three minutes later, Avila would strike again. Williams sent the ball to Avila who beat out goalkeeper Gabi Haw and scored in an empty net.

The Warriors were outshot 18-12 in the contest. 

The loss is just the second of the year for the Warriors.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 