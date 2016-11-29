Westmont Women’s Soccer Ousted in 2nd Round of NAIA Nationals

Soccer

The University of Northwestern Ohio women's soccer team scored two goals in the first 15 minutes and knocked off Westmont 3-1 in a second-round match at the NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship on Wednesday in Orange Beach, Ala.

The seventh-seeded Racers (20-2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute on a diving header by Evdokia Popadinova. She finished a crossing ball from Robyn Moodaly.

"You don't get any easy games down here, and they don't come much harder than playing Westmont," said Racer head coach Stuart Gore. "We started a little nervous but when we got our first real opportunity we took it and took it in style. Robyn did what she's being doing all season by getting her cross off, and then Evi flies in the back post with an amazing diving header."

Seven minutes later, UNOH's Camilla Anderson scored the first of her two goals off an assist from Karin Ingram for a 2-0 lead.

The lead grew to 3-0 in the 66th when Anderson headed in a corner kick. That goal gave the sophomore from Denmark 33 on the season.

Westmont (16-4-2) kept battling and scored in the 77th minute on a shot by Sophie Fuller. But the Warriors couldn't get any more shots past Racers' goalie Nadine Stonjek. She had five saves.