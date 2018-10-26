Westmont Women’s Soccer Routs Ottawa, Secures 2nd Place

Soccer

Sophomore Bri Johnson scored two goals as #10 Westmont Women's Soccer scored a 4-0 Golden State Athletic Conference win over conference newcomer Ottawa of Arizona on Thursday.

With the win, Westmont (12-1-2, 5-1-1 GSAC) secured a second-place finish in the GSAC regular season and a bye in the first round of the upcoming conference tournament.

Ottawa fell to 11-4-2, 3-2-2 in the GSAC.

"Ottawa had not lost a game at home this season, so we knew it was going to be a competitive match, Westmont coach Chantel Cappuccilli said. "After notching two in the first half, it took the wind out of their sails a little bit. We came out in the second half still hungry and knowing that we had room for improvement. Thankfully, we were able to notch a couple more in the second half and also gain the shutout."

Johnson scored first for the Warriors in the 14th minute with an assist from Maddi Berthoud.

In the 36th minute, Teagan Matye gave Westmont a 2-0 lead.

In the 52nd minute Haylee Parker produced the Warriors' third goal.

Johnson's second goal came just 22 seconds after Parker.