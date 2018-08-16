Westmont Women’s Soccer Scores 4-0 Win in Season Opener

Soccer

Starting the regular season off on the right foot, NAIA 8th-ranked Westmont Women's Soccer recorded a 4-0 blanking of Benedictine (Ariz.) on Thursday in Mesa.

"I'm really proud of the way this team responded after our exhibition game at UCSB (a 5-1 loss)," said head coach Chantel Cappuccilli, "We did a lot better controlling space and tempo."

The Warriors wasted no time taking control, scoring in just the fourth minute. Katelyn Merrill passed a ball to Avalon Albright who then angled it into the corner of the net.

Eight minutes later, freshman Teagan Matye scored her first collegiate goal off a pass from Haley Parker, giving the Warriors a 2-0 lead that they carried into halftime.

Three minutes into the second period, the Warriors struck again as Kira Nemeth finished a corner kick from Matye,

Maddi Berthoud dribbled hard toward the goal and fired from just inside the penalty area for the fourth goal.

Westmont outshot the Eagles 22-4, placing 14 of their shots on goal. Westmont also held a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks. Westmont's sophomore goalkeeper Gabi Haw earned the sixth shutout of her career while tallying three saves.