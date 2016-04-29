Westmont Wraps Up GSAC Baseball Title; Butler Wins 11th

Baseball

Westmont exploded for 10 runs in the first three innings and rolled to a 12-3 Golden State Athletic Conference win at Menlo (32-19, 15-13), clinching the outright GSAC regular season championship on Friday.

The Warriors (40-8, 24-4 GSAC) last won a GSAC regular season championship in 1994 when they were co-champions with Point Loma Nazarene with identical 12-8 conference records. The last time the Warriors stood alone as GSAC baseball champions was in 1989.

Westmont will be the No. 1 seed for the upcoming five-team GSAC Tournament, which they will host, beginning May 9.

Friday's win extended Westmont's conference winning streak to 11 games and its Friday winning streak to 16 games. The Warriors have not lost on a Friday since April 10, 2015.



Daniel Butler picked up is 11th win of the season against just one loss. The junior right-hander pitched seven innings allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits. Butler struck out three and did not allow a walk.



Lance Simpson pitched the final two scoreless innings for the Warriors. Simpson surrendered one hit, struck out three and walked one.



Warrior hitters connected for 15 hits, 10 of which came in the first three innings.

