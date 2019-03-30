Pixel Tracker

Westmont Wraps Up GSAC Women’s Tennis Title

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 30, 2019 | 8:32 p.m.

Westmont Women's Tennis clinched the Golden State Athletic Conference regular season championship with a 9-0 win over Ottawa University of Arizona at the Abbott Tennis Courts.

The conference championship is the 12th in Warrior history and the first for head coach Ellie Searle who is in her third year.

"Each match this team has continued to build on top of what they are doing," Searle said. "They compete and fight to take the wins and not get complacent. Our word has been 'discipline' – having the discipline in practice and caring it over to our matches. We still have a young team and there are things we can improve on, but they are very disciplined and focused while also enjoying the process."

The Spirit were short a player in their line-up and as a result started the match by forfeiting at number six singles and number three doubles. Already up 2-0, Westmont added two more points in the remaining doubles matches, winning both by scores of 8-0. On court one, Cade Pierson and Taylor Cheung-Damonte defeated Hana Papaco and Michelle Fournier. At number two, Isabel Lee and Emily Peterson bested Biana Amaya and Jocelyn Torres.

In the five remaining singles matches, the Warriors (14-4, 11-0 GSAC) surrendered just two of the games.

On court one, Pierson defeated Papaco 6-0, 6-0 while Lee won by the same scores over Fournier on court two. Peterson also went 6-0, 6-0 against Torres on court four. On the number three court, Cheung-Damonte recorded a 6-0, 6-1 win over Amaya. Rachel Jackson took the victory on court five, also by scores of 6-0, 6-1.

"It's not surprising," said Pierson about the team's success this year, "but it is exciting, and we are trying to cherish it. We all built the vision and bought into it to work towards this. We are all really eclectic and different, but we love each other really well and we love tennis. We love competing, we love practicing and we love being around each other whether it is in a match or going to the beach."

Next week, the Warriors will host Saint Katherine in a non-conference match on Tuesday before hosting Marymount on Saturday in the final conference game of the season.

The GSAC Tournament will begin at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on April 16 with Westmont as the number one seed.

