Westmont, Young Life Offer Full Scholarships

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | June 1, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Miguel Moreno Click to view larger
Miguel Moreno
Linda Ngo Click to view larger
Linda Ngo

Westmont College and Young Life Southwestern Division have launched a partnership to award full scholarships to two future Young Life leaders to attend Westmont each year. The awards cover the cost of tuition, room and board.

The Young Life Multiethnic Scholarships Awards Program has selected Miguel Moreno of Santa Barbara and Linda Ngo of San Francisco as the first recipients. Young Life recommends the recipients and Westmont offers the scholarships to make their education possible.

The joint effort cultivates scholars, servants and leaders who have benefited from Young Life and will remain in leadership in the ministry throughout their college years and beyond.

“This partnership personifies Westmont’s commitment to educating and equipping students to go on to lead and live lives of significance,” said Gayle D. Beebe, president of Westmont.

“They’ve been diligent in using the gifts the Lord has given them, and we get to be part of developing them for God’s work as they deepen their faith and grow their intellect to reach others with the love of Christ,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see what God does through this new scholarship program and the lives of students who’ll be transformed because of their time at Westmont,” said Eric Scofield, chief development officer for Young Life.

Moreno said he looks forward to the opportunities awaiting him at Westmont.

“What made me say yes to Westmont was the sense of community it gave me,” he said. “I’m most excited about all the activities and clubs to participate in too. This scholarship has already changed my life. I can’t wait to get started.”

Ngo also is happy to join the Westmont community. “I’m so excited to attend Westmont because of the community I encountered when I first visited,” she said.

“Westmont reminds me of my Young Life chapter where many, including myself, come from different backgrounds but are unified by our mutual choice to say yes to Christ,” she said.

“I feel so lucky and happy to be part of a place that shows kindness, is encouraging, and welcomes conversation. I’m stoked for my next four years at Westmont — and the weather in Santa Barbara isn’t too bad,” she said.

Recipients must be high school seniors attending a school in the Southwestern Young Life Division (Hawaii, California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas), meet Westmont’s admissions requirements, and show an interest in continuing to work with Young Life during and after their time at Westmont.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 

