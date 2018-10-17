Westmont’s Amy Buffham Named NAIA Setter of the Week

College Volleyball

Westmont's Amy Buffham was selected as both the NAIA National Volleyball Setter of the Week and the Golden State Athletic Conference Volleyball Setter of the Week. It is the third such honor from the conference for the senior setter and her first national award.

Samantha Neely was named the GSAC's Volleyball Attacking Player of the Week. It is the fourth time this season she has received the designation, including each of the last three weeks.

"I am beyond excited that Amy has received this honor at the national level," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "She plays with so much heart and guts and is adding value to the floor with her experience and talent."

Last week, Buffham tallied 73 assists in two, three-game sweeps for an average of 12.2 assists per set. Against Life Pacific (6-16, 1-11) on Tuesday night, she tallied 38 assists while also producing 10 digs and two kills. Then on Saturday night, Buffham produced 35 assists against #11 The Master's (22-4, 11-1) while adding 10 digs, three block assists and one kill.

On the season, Buffham has 687 assists, averaging 9.16 per set. Buffham ranks fourth on the Warriors' career assists list with 2,737 – the most of any Westmont setter who played most of her career in a 6-2 (two setter) offensive scheme.

Neely tallied 24 kills last week while producing a .426 attack percentage in her new role as middle blocker. Three weeks ago, Neely was asked to move from her usual position as a right side hitter after an injury to two-time All-American Libby Dahlberg. Since that move, she has won conference attacking player of the week honors each week.