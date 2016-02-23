Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:06 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Westmont’s Aysia Shellmire Earns Conference, National Honors

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | February 23, 2016 | 3:21 p.m.

Westmont junior forward Aysia Shellmire was recognized at the conference and national levels when she received Golden State Athletic Conference and NAIA Player of the Week honors for her performance in last week’s games.

Last Thursday, Shellmire led second-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball (23-4, 13-2) to victory with a double-double (17 points and 12 rebounds) in a match-up against then - tenth ranked The Master's, 72-66. This win against The Master's moved the Warriors into first place in the GSAC standings.

Two days later, she earned another double-double (27 points and 10 rebounds) in a win over San Diego Christian.

On the week, Shellmire connected on 20-of-34 field goals and shot at 58 percent from the floor. She also shot at 80 percent (4-5) from the free throw line. Between the two games, Shellmire averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

At the conference level, Shellmire is ranked in the top ten in six statistical categories: In the GSAC she is ranked sixth in average points a game (13.7), fourth in rebounds per game (8.0), second in offensive rebounds per game (3.2), seventh in defensive rebounds per game (4.8), fourth in field goal percentage (49.2), and eighth in blocked shots per game (1.0).

At the National level, Shellmire is ranked in the top 25 in three statistical categories: Number 20 in field goal percentage (49.0), number 23 in offensive rebounds per game (3.1), and number 25 in total rebounds (212).

