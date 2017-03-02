Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:04 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Westmont’s Becky Collier Finishes 2nd in NAIA Indoor Pentathlon

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 2, 2017 | 8:12 p.m.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Westmont's Becky Collier earned NAIA All-American honors as runner-up in the women's pentathlon at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships. Her latest accomplishment brings her total All-American awards to 12, tying her with alumna Elysia Hodges Mitchell ('15) for the most All-American titles by a Westmont student-athlete.

Collier tallied 3,516 points over the five events, exceeding her total in January at the University of Washington by 102 points. After finishing 9th in the 60m hurdles with a time of 9.45, Collier took third in the high jump with a mark of 1.64 meters (5-4.5). 

Collier's mark of 9.80 meters (32-2) in the shot put was good enough for sixth place. In the long jump, Collier placed fourth by clearing 5.37 meters (17-7.5). After four events, Collier was in third place, 12 points behind Crystal Schmidt of Carroll (Mont.) in second and 313 points behind Chelsea Baker of Friends (Kan.) in first.

In the 800 meter run, Collier finished first with a time of 2:26.57, easily overtaking Schmidt, who finished 11th.

Also competing in the pentathlon was Brianna Stoppa who tallied 2,908 points and finished in 16th place.

