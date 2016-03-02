Westmont’s Becky Collier, Russ Smelley, Josh Priester Receive NAIA Honors

Cross Country

Westmont's Becky Collier has been named the NAIA West Region Women's Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The junior from Riverside tallied 3,590 points in the Indoor Pentathlon at the Westmont Sunshine Open - the second best mark by an NAIA athlete this season. At the same event, Collier cleared 1.72 meters (5-7.75) in the high jump to post the fourth highest mark this year. Collier will be competing in both events at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Johnson City, Tennessee beginning tomorrow. Collier is an eight-time NAIA All-American having won four All-American titles in multi-events and four in the high jump. Also honored by the USTFCCCA was Westmont head coach Russell Smelley as the NAIA West Region Men's Track & Field Coach of the Year. The Warrior men are ranked as the number one team in the West region by the USTFCCCA. Westmont assistant coach Josh Priester was named the NAIA West Region Women's Track & Field Assistant Coach of the Year. Priester is responsible for coaching the multi-event athletes and high jumpers, including Collier.

