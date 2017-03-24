Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:32 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Westmont’s Becky Collier Takes 2nd in Klein Heptathlon

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 24, 2017 | 6:19 p.m.

Becky Collier claimed a second-place finish in the women's outdoor heptathlon in the Jim Klein Combined Events. Collier tallied 4,839 points to record the fourth best point total of her career.

Collier's best event was the high jump, which she won by clearing 1.75 meters (5-8.75), just 0.03 meters below her personal and school record.

The point total of 4,839 points is likely to qualify Collier for a berth in the NAIA Outdoor National Championship in May. The same mark last year would have been the second-best qualifying mark – second only to her own top mark last season. The senior, who has earned a school record 13 All-American titles, will be looking to repeat as the NAIA women's outdoor heptathlon national champion.

Finishing in first place was Lyndsey Lopes of USC with a total of 5,368 points. Annie Wright of George Fox (Ore.) claimed third place with a total of 4,689 points while Andrea Miller of Santa Barbara City College finished fourth with 4,382 points.

Westmont's Brianna Stoppa notched 3,977 points to place fifth. The mark is 283 points higher than her best performance last season when she was a freshman.

In the men's decathlon, Westmont freshman Pieter Top scored 6,031 points and finished in sixth place while sophomore Jackson Nemitz collected 5,743 points and placed eighth. 

The decathlon was won by Wyatt Thompson-Siporen (6,764 points) of Lane Community College who edged out teammate Grant Shurtliff by just 14 points. Kyle Lawson of Cal Poly Pomona placed third.

