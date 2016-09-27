Westmont’s Brooke Lillywhite Named Offensive Player of the Week

Soccer

For the second week in a row, Brook Lillywhite was named the Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after scoring three goals in the Warriors’ first two conference wins this past week.

Last Wednesday, Lillywhite scored a game winning penalty kick in the 67th minute to give the Warriors a 2-1 victory in their first conference match against Hope International.

Then last Saturday, Lillywhite scored two more goals in the Warriors’ 10-0 win over San Diego Christian. The first of these came in the eighth minute when Grace Lemley crossed the ball from the left sideline to Lillywhite who put the ball away from six-yards out. Then in the 52nd minute, Hailey Parker played a ball from the right side of the goal box to Lillywhite who put the ball away from three yards out.

Lillywhite leads the GSAC in five statistical categories: she is first in goals with 14, goals per game with 1.4, points with 28, points per game with 2.8, and in game winning goals with 5. Additionally, she is second in the NAIA in goals and in game winning goals.