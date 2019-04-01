Westmont’s Cade Pierson, UCSB’s Eric Yang are Athletes of the Week

A dominating tennis performance and a hot batter were selected as Athletes of the Week by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.
Cade Pierson of Westmont College tennis was the female winner and UCSB baseball's Eric Yang was the male winner.
Pierson, a former Santa Barbara High star, won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and 8-1 in the No. 1 doubles to lead the Warriors to a 9-0 shutout of Arizona Christian. Then she had a perfect day vs. Ottawa University (6-0, 6-0 singles, 8-0 doubles) as Westmont claimed the GSAC regular-season title.
Yang, a junior catcher from West Hills, went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs in a 7-6 win at Cal State Fullerton on Friday, then went 4-4 with four RBIs in a 9-7 defeat on Saturday. The Gauchos (19-5) took the Big West-opening series from Fullerton 2-1 for their first series win over the Titans since 2007.
