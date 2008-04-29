Westmont’s Commencement to Honor 310 Graduates

Gayle Beebe will preside over his first commencement as president of Westmont College at 10 a.m. Saturday. President emeritus David Winter formally introduced Beebe to the college at last year’s service. The registrar’s office says 310 students will be participating in the ceremonies, 109 graduating with honors.

David Gyertson, professor of leadership formation and renewal at David Gyertson, professor of leadership formation and renewal at Regent University in Virginia City, Va., will give the commencement address, “The Challenge of Great Opportunities.” Gyertson, a senior fellow of the Council of Christian Colleges and Universities , is past president at Taylor University in Indiana, Asbury College in Kentucky and Regent, where he now teaches. Beebe will present this year’s Westmont Medals to Christine and Robert Emmons, well known for their philanthropy and leadership in Santa Barbara. Together, they have received the United Way Abercrombie Award for Community Excellence and the Santa Barbara News-Press Lifetime Achievement Award. The Westmont Medal is given each year to recognize individuals in the community whose lives embody the very principles associated with the Christian character of the college: integrity, service, compassion, responsibility, faithfulness, discipline and generosity.

Robert Emmons is a managing partner of Emmons Capital, an investment partnership, and has previously served as chairman and CEO of Smart & Final Inc. He is also an accomplished author and poet with seven books to his credit, including the critically acclaimed Other Places Other Times and The Road to Paradise.

Christine Emmons, a graduate of USC’s Marshall School of Business, was vice president of MacDonald Krieger & Boyer in Beverly Hills. She served as chairwoman of the local chapter of Ninety-Nines Inc., an international women’s pilot organization, and she co-founded the Aviation Scholarship Fund for women pilots.

Past recipients of the Westmont Medal include Ardis Higgins, Lord Paul and Lady Leslie Ridley Tree, Larry Crandell, Penny Jenkins, Dr. Ramon Vidauri of Ensenada, Mexico, Anita Mackey, Stewart and Katherine Abercrombie, Betty Rosness, Peter MacDougall, Gerd Jordano, Robert Bryant and David Spainhour.

Monroe Scholars Zachary Landrum, Joshua Nunziato and Cora Rose graduate this year after earning full-tuition scholarships for academic excellence.

Scott Craig is Westmont College‘s media relations manager.