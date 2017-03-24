Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:46 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
Westmont’s Cory Blau Repeats as NAIA Basketball All-American

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 24, 2017 | 11:59 a.m.

For the second year in a row, Westmont's Cory Blau has been named NAIA Division I Men's Basketball All-American.

Cory Blau is only the fifth Westmont player to earn NAIA All-American honors twice in a career.

Blau joins Dave Schultz, Brian Gomes, Chris Clark and Preston Branson as the only five Warriors to receive All-American recognition twice during their Westmont careers.

Additionally, Jerry Karczewski received honorable mention recognition. 

Blau led Westmont's offense with 464 points (15.0 points per game) and finished his career with 1603 points, becoming just the third Warrior to reach the 1,600-point plateau. 

"Cory Blau will be remembered as one of the all-time great competitors in Westmont basketball history," said Westmont head coach John Moore. "His ability to score in many ways, his clutch performances, and his mental toughness will be sorely missed.

"For Cory to finish as the third leading scorer in our storied history is an indicator of Cory's consistency and his teammates confidence in him.  We owe Cory a huge thank you for all he has done for Westmont basketball."

The senior guard finished seventh in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 47.9, connecting on 74 of 156 attempts. He ranked eighth in free throw percentage at 86.0 (80 of 93).

Karczewski, a junior guard, graced the NAIA top-20 list in three statistical categories. He was 13th in 3-point field goal percentage at 45.9 (84 of 183), 15th in 3-point field goals made per game at 2.54 and 12th in free throw percentage at 85.0 (102 of 120).

"Jerry made a big step this year to become a complete player," said Moore. "His 3-point shooting has always been a strength but this year he added his ability to get to the free throw line and his ability to become a
playmaker. 

"His growth as a player helped our team win 25 games and make it to the final 16 in the national tournament.  It is great to know Jerry will lead our team for another year."

The Warriors finished the season 25-8 and played in the NAIA National Tournament of the third straight year.

