Westmont’s Cory Blau, Stefan Inouye Earn NAIA Honors

Westmont's Cory Blau and Stefan Inouye have been honored with NAIA postseason awards.
Blau, a 6-3 junior guard from Laguna Niguel was named NAIA Men's Basketball second team All-American. Inouye, a 5-10 junior guard from Torrance, was declared and NAIA Scholar-Athlete.
Blau finished the season third in the NAIA in three-point field goal percentage at 48.3 (71 of 147) and was the Warriors' leading scorer this season at 16.8 points per game. From the field, Blau averaged 50.6 percent (173 of 342).
In his three years at Westmont, Blau has accumulated 1139 points, which ranks him at 27th on the all-time scoring list.
Inouye, who saw action in 17 games for the Warriors this season, is a Kinesiology major at Westmont with a GPA of 3.83. Inouye was also honored as the Westmont Men's Basketball Champions of Character representative.