Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:55 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Westmont’s Daniel Butler Fires No-Hitter at Arizona Christian

Daniel Butler of Westmont throws a no-hitter against Arizona Christian. Butler faced the minimum of 27 batters.
Daniel Butler of Westmont throws a no-hitter against Arizona Christian. Butler faced the minimum of 27 batters.
By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 19, 2016 | 8:02 a.m.

Westmont's Daniel Butler threw a no-hitter on Friday afternoon at Russ Carr Field as the NAIA sixth-ranked Warriors blanked Arizona Christian 6-0 in a Golden State Athletic Conference game.

Butler got off to a shaky start, hitting the lead-off batter. The next batter hit into a fielder's choice and Butler finished the inning by getting the No. 3 batter to end into a double play.

Butler retired the next 24 Firestorm hitters in order and as a result faced the minimum number of 27 batters in the game. In the process, he struck out seven.

"I actually thought he had one of the slowest starts he had all year," said Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz. "One of his strengths is getting ahead in the count — but he wasn't in the first two innings. However, he was obviously still having success. In the second inning, I was thinking this might be a short outing for him. But he got a little bit better every inning."
 
Ruiz added: "I heard Daniel and our catcher, Jarrett Costa, talking between the first couple of innings, trying to make subtle adjustments and trying to get his stuff where it needed to be. I really noticed his improvement about the fifth inning and tried not to think about the no-hitter because we were in the midst of a competitive game."
 
Butler gave credit to his pitching coach.
 
"Coach Cougoule draws up a great game plan for all the teams we face," said Butler, "I just tried to keep the ball down low and execute the game plan. I just wanted to give us a chance to win."
 
"Daniel's slider looked better in the ninth than it did in the seventh and his velocity was up there," noted Ruiz. "He kept them off balance. I have to commend him for that, he did a great job."
 
Offensively, the Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the third, which proved to be more than they would need. The first run was tallied when Derek Rodigo scored from third on a wild pitch. The second came on an RBI-double by Andrew Devan that scored Turner Conrad.
 
An RBI-single by Alika McGuire in the fourth inning drove in Michael Valentine and RBI-single by Costa drove in Michael Stefanic in the fifth.
 
Conrad picked up an RBI in the sixth when he drove in McGuire with a single to left and then drove in McGuire again in the eighth.
 
The Warrior run production gave Butler plenty of cushion when he took the mound in the top of the ninth.
 
"I just tried to stay calm and stick with the plan," said Butler of his state of mind when he took the mound in the final inning.
 
Butler coaxed a ground out to short by Tatum Hendrix and then struck out AJ Arroyo for the second out. The final out came on a fly ball to center field by Michael Dunnebecke that was caught by McGuire.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 