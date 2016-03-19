Westmont’s Daniel Butler Fires No-Hitter at Arizona Christian

Baseball

Westmont's Daniel Butler threw a no-hitter on Friday afternoon at Russ Carr Field as the NAIA sixth-ranked Warriors blanked Arizona Christian 6-0 in a Golden State Athletic Conference game.

Butler got off to a shaky start, hitting the lead-off batter. The next batter hit into a fielder's choice and Butler finished the inning by getting the No. 3 batter to end into a double play.

Butler retired the next 24 Firestorm hitters in order and as a result faced the minimum number of 27 batters in the game. In the process, he struck out seven.

"I actually thought he had one of the slowest starts he had all year," said Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz. "One of his strengths is getting ahead in the count — but he wasn't in the first two innings. However, he was obviously still having success. In the second inning, I was thinking this might be a short outing for him. But he got a little bit better every inning."



Ruiz added: "I heard Daniel and our catcher, Jarrett Costa, talking between the first couple of innings, trying to make subtle adjustments and trying to get his stuff where it needed to be. I really noticed his improvement about the fifth inning and tried not to think about the no-hitter because we were in the midst of a competitive game."



Butler gave credit to his pitching coach.



"Coach Cougoule draws up a great game plan for all the teams we face," said Butler, "I just tried to keep the ball down low and execute the game plan. I just wanted to give us a chance to win."



"Daniel's slider looked better in the ninth than it did in the seventh and his velocity was up there," noted Ruiz. "He kept them off balance. I have to commend him for that, he did a great job."



Offensively, the Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the third, which proved to be more than they would need. The first run was tallied when Derek Rodigo scored from third on a wild pitch. The second came on an RBI-double by Andrew Devan that scored Turner Conrad.



An RBI-single by Alika McGuire in the fourth inning drove in Michael Valentine and RBI-single by Costa drove in Michael Stefanic in the fifth.



Conrad picked up an RBI in the sixth when he drove in McGuire with a single to left and then drove in McGuire again in the eighth.



The Warrior run production gave Butler plenty of cushion when he took the mound in the top of the ninth.



"I just tried to stay calm and stick with the plan," said Butler of his state of mind when he took the mound in the final inning.



Butler coaxed a ground out to short by Tatum Hendrix and then struck out AJ Arroyo for the second out. The final out came on a fly ball to center field by Michael Dunnebecke that was caught by McGuire.

