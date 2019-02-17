Pixel Tracker

Sunday, February 17 , 2019, 2:52 am | Partly Cloudy 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont’s Defense Shuts Down Master’s for 49-46 Women’s Basketball Victory

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | February 16, 2019 | 8:36 p.m.

Westmont held The Master's to 28 points under its scoring average and grinded out a 49-46 over the first-place and NAIA fifth-ranked Mustangs in a GSAC women's basketball game on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

"We played really tough defense on them last game too, but we didn't finish possessions with the rebounds," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "Tonight, we were able to put really good defense together with finishing possessions on the boards. On both ends, I thought the rebounding was a big key to the win tonight."

The Mustangs  (23-5, 14-2 GSAC) came into the game as the GSAC's best rebounding team, outrebounding their opponents by a margin of 13.1 per game. Their advantage is due in large part to 6-6 freshman Stephanie Soares who averages a GSAC leading 12.7 points per game.

While Soares got her share of rebounds (12), the Warriors (20-7, 12-4 GSAC) outrebounded the Mustangs 44-29. Most notably, the Warriors gathered in 19 offensive boards while the Mustangs tallied seven.

Soares, who also leads the conference in blocks at 4.7 per game, nearly recorded a triple-double consisting of 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocks.

"It was a really big win," said Moore. "Master's is an excellent team with some really good players. Stefanie Soares is one of, if not the best player in the country already as a freshman. So we had to play really well in order to come away with a win tonight."

Lauren Tsuneishi set the tone for the Warriors offensively by scoring 26 points while making eight of 14 three-point attempts. Five of Tsuneishi's threes came in the first quarter, helping the Warriors jump out to a 23-10 lead at the end of the opening period. Tsuneishi tallied 17 first-quarter points.

"We had talked about being aggressive from the start," reported Moore. "Lauren has the capability of knocking down shots from deep. She has done that in big games before. I think she is her best when the games are the biggest."

Stefanie Berberabe came off the bench to add nine points for the Warriors and haul in six rebounds. 

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 