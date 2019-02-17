Westmont’s Defense Shuts Down Master’s for 49-46 Women’s Basketball Victory

College Basketball

Westmont held The Master's to 28 points under its scoring average and grinded out a 49-46 over the first-place and NAIA fifth-ranked Mustangs in a GSAC women's basketball game on Saturday at Murchison Gym.

"We played really tough defense on them last game too, but we didn't finish possessions with the rebounds," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "Tonight, we were able to put really good defense together with finishing possessions on the boards. On both ends, I thought the rebounding was a big key to the win tonight."

The Mustangs (23-5, 14-2 GSAC) came into the game as the GSAC's best rebounding team, outrebounding their opponents by a margin of 13.1 per game. Their advantage is due in large part to 6-6 freshman Stephanie Soares who averages a GSAC leading 12.7 points per game.

While Soares got her share of rebounds (12), the Warriors (20-7, 12-4 GSAC) outrebounded the Mustangs 44-29. Most notably, the Warriors gathered in 19 offensive boards while the Mustangs tallied seven.

Soares, who also leads the conference in blocks at 4.7 per game, nearly recorded a triple-double consisting of 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocks.

"It was a really big win," said Moore. "Master's is an excellent team with some really good players. Stefanie Soares is one of, if not the best player in the country already as a freshman. So we had to play really well in order to come away with a win tonight."

Lauren Tsuneishi set the tone for the Warriors offensively by scoring 26 points while making eight of 14 three-point attempts. Five of Tsuneishi's threes came in the first quarter, helping the Warriors jump out to a 23-10 lead at the end of the opening period. Tsuneishi tallied 17 first-quarter points.

"We had talked about being aggressive from the start," reported Moore. "Lauren has the capability of knocking down shots from deep. She has done that in big games before. I think she is her best when the games are the biggest."

Stefanie Berberabe came off the bench to add nine points for the Warriors and haul in six rebounds.