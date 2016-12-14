Westmont’s Genaro Hurtado Honored as Second-Team All-American

Soccer

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Westmont Men’s Soccer player Genaro Hurtado, has received post-season honors for his performance in the 2016 season – he was named as an NAIA All-American (second team) as well as an NSCAA All-American (second team).

Additionally, Hurtado was named to the NSCAA NAIA All-Southwest Region First Team and Augie Andrade received Honorable Mention honors. The NSCAA (National Soccer Coaches Association of America) is the world's largest soccer coaches' organization.

Along with these honors, Hurtado also earned All-Golden State Athletic Confernece Honors and was named the GSAC Co-Player of the Year.

At center back, Hurtado played and started in 16 games for the Warriors. He was an anchor for the Westmont back-line that helped produce seven shutouts and held teams to a total of only 18 goals. As captain, Hurtado led the Warriors to the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament championship game.