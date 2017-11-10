Westmont’s Greg Spencer Named Master Teacher

Greg Spencer, Westmont professor of communication studies, is the Western States Communication Association (WSCA) Communication and Instruction Interest Group’s 2018 Master Teacher.

Spencer will speak on the Master Teacher panel in Santa Clara on Feb. 16.

Each year, the Communication and Instruction Interest Group recognizes master teachers from around the region and asks them to share their teaching style, strategies and philosophies at the WSCA convention.

The master teachers participate in an open forum to discuss their approaches to the profession.

Spencer, who was nominated by members of the WSCA, earned a bachelor’s degree at Cal Poly, and a master’s and doctorate in communication, both from the University of Oregon.

He has taught at Westmont since 1987, specializing in rhetorical theory and criticism, religious rhetoric, and media ethics.

Spencer has published several books, including Awakening the Quieter Virtues; and two novels, The Welkening and Guardian of the Veil. His latest book, Reframing the Soul: How Words Transform our Faith, will be released in March.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.