College Volleyball

Westmont’s Historic Season Ends in NAIA Quarterfinals

Warriors Fall to Park, Mo., in four sets, finish with a record of 34-2

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 2, 2016 | 9:24 p.m.

Westmont’s history-making women’s volleyball season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa.

Park College of Missouri eliminated the Warriors in four sets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, on Friday night at the Tyson Events Center.

Park got 22 kills from 6-foot Venezuelan outside hitter Wendy Romero and 11 kills from 6-2 middle Salma Shahtout of Egypt.

Taylor Beckman pounded 22 kills for the Warriors. She was the team’s only player to hit in double figures. Cassidy Rea had nine kills and middle Libby Dahlberg was held to eight.

Westmont finished the season with a school record 34 wins against two losses. The Warriors went 32-0 before suffering their first loss, a five-set match against Columbia College in pool play at the national tournament.

In the first set against Park (28-11), the score was tied at 24-24 when Romero put a ball away for set point. Park’s Paloma Bacellar and Aneisha Ford combined to block Jessica McCann for the set winner.

Westmont regrouped in the second set. A kill by Rea from Nestlerode gave the Warriors a 23-17 lead. Nestlerode then fed Dahlberg for the 24th point. Park got as close as 24-20 before Rea finished out the set with a kill and evened the match at 1-1.

The Warriors trailed 21-20 in the third set before Romero went off for three kills to spark Park to the victory.

Park went on a six-point run in the fourth set to open up a 21-13 lead and kept the pressure on Westmont to win the match.

In the Round of 16 earlier in the day, Westmont rallied from a 24-20 deficit in the third set and beat Viterbo University of Wisconsin to complete a sweep, 25-22, 25-10, 26-24.

Taylor Beckman had team-highs of 14 kills and 20 digs to pace Westmont to its 34th win in 35 matches. Libby Dahlberg added 10 kills. Kami Troesh had 18 digs, Courtney Crosby 15 and Amy Buffham 10.

The Warriors served tough, ripping off five aces, two by Alexa Nestletode, including a back-breaker for Viterbo that tied the third set a 24-24. The ace came after the Viterbo coach received a red card to make it 24-23.

A Viterbo hitting error gave Westmont a 25-24 lead and a kill by Dahlberg off a Nestlerode assist finished the set and match.

In the first set, Westmont went on a six-point run to rally from a 20-17 deficit. An Emma Harrah kill in the middle tied the score at 20-20 and Amy Buffham fed Beckman for the go-ahead point. Courtney Crosby followed with an ace to put the Warriors ahead 22-20 and a hitting error by Viterbo made it 23-20.

Viterbo (42-3) got two points back before Beckman finished the match with a kill.

