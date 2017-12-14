Westmont’s Jackie Lopez Named 2nd-Team NAIA Soccer All-American

Westmont senior midfielder Jackie Lopez of Santa Barbara has been named a second-team NAIA Women's Soccer All-American, while senior defender Alanna Richards of Oceanside and senior midfielder Destinee Adams of Rancho Cucamonga received honorable mention All-American recognition.

Lopez, who change from a forward to midfield position this year, tallied nine goals and two assists on the season.

"It truly is incredible to have watched Jackie come to this pivotal point in her career," said Westmont head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "In her last season, she has become an All-American while changing positions.

"Jackie led selflessly on and off the field this year as she has since she arrived here at Westmont. I could not be more proud of the place she has come to as a notable player within the NAIA and within our program. It is a beautiful closure to a much decorated four-year career."

A Santa Barbara High alum, Lopez tallied 30 goals and 12 assist in her Westmont career, putting her 14th on Westmont's career goal's score list. At 72 points (two points for a goal, one for an assist), she is tied for 14th.

Lopez was also named a United Soccer Coaches NAIA Second Team All-American. Lopez and Richards were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Southwest Region First Team while Richards and sophomore forward Maddi Berthoud of Rowley, Mass., were named to the second team.

Honored as NAIA Scholar-Athletes were Adams and senior Haley Parzonko of Murrieta. The award recognizes athletes who are juniors or seniors with at least a 3.5 GPA.

At 2,054, Richards played more minutes than any other Warrior this season.

"Alanna was named an All-Region and honorable mention (NAIA) All-American as a defender, which is not a position she has played the last three years," noted Cappuccilli. "That speaks to her willingness to fully embrace the role she took on this season. The way she led the team, no matter where she played, will always be appreciated. I cannot thank her enough for willingness and ability to put her head down and acknowledge that that was what the team needed. It was a very selfless response."

Adams started all 22 games for the Warriors and tallied one goal and three assists.

"When we brought Destinee in, I knew she would be of value to our program, but I did not know to the extent of her value," said Cappuccilli. "She has played in every game of her career. In this last season, I have recognized that her presence will be missed and will be hard to replace. She led with tremendous vigor, tenacity and consistency."

In her second year on the team, Berthoud led the Warriors with 27 points by scoring 11 goals and tallying five assists.

"Maddi has performed consistently over two years," said Cappuccilli, "which is not always easy to do coming off a recognized freshman season. She puts that pressure on herself even if no one else does. She is a driven and desires to be at her best for the team's sake. She worked her way into being a threat again this year. It is exciting to have her returning next year."

The Warriors finished 16-4-2 for the third season in a row, reaching the quarterfinals of the 2017 NAIA National Championship.