College Basketball

Westmont’s Jerry Karczewski, Olisa Nwachie Named to All-GSAC First Team

By Westmont Sports Informations | March 1, 2018 | 12:36 p.m.

Senior captain Jerry Karczewski and junior forward Olisa Nwachie have been named to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference team.

This is Karczewski’s second time as an All-GSAC recipient – he received the honor last year along with NAIA All-American honorable mention recognition.

Karczewski is leading the Warriors with a 15.6 points-per-game average, 82 made 3-pointers, .448 percentage from beyond the arc, and 95 assists. He broke the all-time made 3-point record on February 12 against Bethesda when he hit his 279th career 3-pointer. 

His 82 made 3-pointers also leads the GSAC and his .448 3-point percentage is good for second-best in the conference. 

“Jerry has been a consistent 3-point threat and has had to be our primary ball handler as well," coach John Moore said. "Many players who are three-point specialists do not have the complete game, Jerry does.  He has exemplified that this year by his ability to get to the free-throw line as much as he has. In fact, there has been a year by year increase in free throws attempted over the last four years. 

Nwachie is receiving this award for the first time in his career. He has recorded five double-doubles on the season. Against San Diego Christian on February 12, he scored a career-high 30 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. 

Nwachie averaged 19.7 points per conference game and 1.7 blocked shots — both second-best in the league. He has pulled down 101 conference rebounds and is shooting .547 percent from the field and .790 from the free-throw line. 

“Olisa has also been a statistical marvel in league play," Moore said. "What has happened this year during league play in Olisa has been stunning and barely believable.  It is a credit to Olisa's personal development, his work ethic, and him being coachable.

“The reason this team has become significantly better as the season has progressed has been the arrival of Olisa Nwachie.” 

Karczewski and Nwachie look to lead the Warriors through the GSAC Tournament this weekend in Phoenix. The Warriors are matched up against William Jessup in the quarterfinals Friday.

