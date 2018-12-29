Westmont’s John Moore Reaches 600 Wins in 31-Year Coaching Career

College Basketball

Westmont Men's Basketball picked up its second win of the 43rd Annual Tom Byron Classic as the Warriors (7-4) posted an 86-65 win over Westcliff (2-15) on Saturday night. The win was the 600th of head coach John Moore's 31-year career against 340 losses (63.8 percent). All but five of those years have been at Westmont where he holds a 521-266 record (66.2 percent).

"Coaches never win games, players win games," said Moore. "Players have won a lot of games for Westmont. They have won a lot of games for (former coaches) Chet Kammerer, Ron Mulder, Tom Byron and Jack Siemens, and they have won a lot of games for me. I just benefit from having a really good groups of players who wanted to come to the right place. Westmont is the right place for many college students, including some who have never played a game of basketball.

"This is a treat to be able to coach at my alma mater. A place where I came to faith and a lot of people have deepened their faith. Basketball is a vehicle in which you get a chance to deepen your faith because of the struggle that is involved and the highs and lows. I get to try and help players manage that.

"Most of all, I am just excited to work with college men that are learning to become better men. That is the best thing we do. Wins and losses come, but if you don't have growth in becoming better men, then all of it is a loss."

After setting three new single-game tournament records last night in its 126-58 exhibition win over California Miramar, Westmont added a new tournament record tonight with 212 points scored in two tournament games. The previous two-game record was set by The Master's just last year at 209.

For the second night in a row, Max Hudgins led the Warriors in scoring by tallying 15 points on six-of-eight shooting, including three of five from three-point range. Hudgins was named the tournament MVP.

Kyle Scalmanini added 14 points on five-of-seven shooting from the field and made all four of his free throw attempts. Olisa Nwachie, who along with Hudgins was named to the All-Tournament Team, notched a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Spaschak added 11 points, eight assists and four rebounds.