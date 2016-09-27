Westmont’s Kami Troesh Named Defensive Player of the Week

College Volleyball

For the second time this year, Westmont libero Kami Troesh has been named the Golden State Athletic Conference Volleyball Defender of the Week.

In two three-set matches last week, Troesh tallied 22 serve receptions and 28 digs to help the Warriors extend their overall record to 17-0, including a 6-0 conference mark.

At Vanguard (5-12, 2-2) last Tuesday, Troesh produced eight serve receptions and 14 digs. Then against No. 13 Biola (13-7, 4-2) on Saturday night, the senior from Newport Beach added 14 serve reception and another 14 digs.

On the season, Troesh has tallied 298 digs and leads the GSAC in digs per game at 5.23. She has a serve reception percentage of .961 with a total of 223 receptions.

Troesh's defensive prowess has helped Westmont to its best start in program history. With 55 percent of the regular season in the books, the No. 3 Warriors have yet to lose.

Westmont is in action only once this week, hosting Hope International (9-5, 4-1) in Murchison Gymnasium on Saturday night at 7 o'clock.