Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Westmont’s Kayla Sato, San Marcos’ Matt Mills Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2017 | 3:20 p.m.

Westmont basketball player Kayla Sato and San Marcos High swimmer Matt Mills were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Kayla Sato, Westmont basketball.
Kayla Sato, Westmont basketball.
Matt Mills, San Marcos swimming.
Matt Mills, San Marcos swimming.

Sato played three outstanding games for the Warriors at the NAIA Women’s National Tournament in Billings, Mont. She scored 12 points in a 57-52  opening-round win over LSU-Shreveport, recorded a double-double of 21 points, 11 rebounds in a 65-53 victory against Lyon, Arkansas and poured in 31 points in a 72-67 quarterfinal loss to Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).

Mills surpassed one of oldest swim records at San Marcos. He clocked 21.59 to win the 50 freestyle in a dual meet victory over Dos Pueblos. The record stood for 43 years. Mills also won the 100 free and swam on winning relay teams for the Royals.

The honorable mention choices for the awards include Sam Metzger (San Marcos golf), Darby Naughton (Dos Pueblos baseball), Daniel Burquez (Carpinteria track & field), Curren Malhotra (Dos Pueblos volleyball), Gina Jacobsen (SBCC diving), Janelle Knight (Santa Barbara High track).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

