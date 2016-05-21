Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:39 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Westmont’s Kendyll McManigal Steps Down as Women’s Tennis Coach

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | May 21, 2016 | 5:31 p.m.

Kendyll McManigal has announced her resignation as the women's tennis coach at Westmont, the school announced.

Kendyll McManigal was the GSAC Coach of the Year. Click to view larger
McManigal posted a record of 37-30 and guided the program to the second round of the NAIA National Championship Tournament in each of the three years she coached the Warriors.

“Under Kendyll’s leadership the women’s tennis program has gained national prominence,” said Westmont athletic director Dave Odell. “The program has also benefited from the tough schedule that Kendyll has had our teams play, a schedule consisting of matches against top caliber NCAA Division I, II, and III teams.”

McManigal’s involvement with Westmont began in 2001 when she played tennis for the Warriors from 2001-2004, under Coach Kathy LaSage. During her time as a player, McManigal played at number one singles for three of her four years, advanced to the NAIA National Tournament three times and was named to the All-GSAC team three times.

McManigal was recently named the 2016 Golden State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after the Warriors won both the GSAC regular season and the GSAC Tournament Championships. Under her direction, two Warriors were named NAIA All-Americans and three earned All-GSAC honors. In the academic realm, her players have been recognized as NAIA and GSAC Scholar-Athletes on 10 occasions. This year one of her players – Haley Strandness – earned the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award for Westmont.

“This decision to stop coaching has been so hard and emotional for me,” said McManigal. “With that said, I know it is the right choice for my family. Next season I would have a second grader, a kindergartener and a baby — also a husband who has been incredibly supportive but is ready to have me home more."

