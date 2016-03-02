Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:43 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Westmont’s Krissy Carr, coach Kirsten Moore Receive GSAC Awards

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | March 2, 2016 | 2:55 p.m.

Westmont senior guard Krissy Carr was named the Golden State Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Year and Kirsten Moore was honored as Coach of the Year.

It's the fourth time in the last five years Moore has received the coach's awarrd.

Along with Karr, junior forward Aysia Shellmire of Burbank and sophomore forward Lauren McCoy of Arcata were named to the All-GSAC first team.

Karr ranks in the top 10 in six statistical categories and is No 1 in three of them. She is ranked eighth in scoring with a total of 376 points (13.4 per game) and leads the GSAC in total assists with a total of 131 (4.7 per game). She is 10th in total steals with 42 (1.5 per game) and her assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.8 is the best in the GSAC. She is fifth in three-point field goal percentage at 38.4 and is first in three-point field goals made at 76 (2.7 per game).

Shellmire ranks seventh in the GSAC in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game, and is third in field goal percentage at 51.4 (169-329). She is ranked fourth in total rebounds with a total of 222 (7.7 per game), second in offensive rebounds with 89 (3.1 per game), and eighth in defensive rebounds with 133 (4.6 per game). She is fourteenth in free throw percentage at 65.6 and is eighth in total blocked shots with 30 (1.0 per game).

McCoy ranks 13th in the GSAC in scoring, averaging 11.1 points per game, and is fourth in field goal percentage at 49.8 (109-219). On the boards, she is ranked third in total rebounds with 234 (8.7 per game), seventh in offensive rebounds with 71 (2.6 per game), and third in defensive rebounds with 163 (6.0 per game). She is tenth in free throw percentage at 68.6, seventh in total steals with 42 (1.6 per game), and eleventh in total blocked shots with 24 (0.9 per game).

Over her 11 years at Westmont, Moore has acquired a record of 246-98. This is Moore’s fourth GSAC Coach of the Year award. Over the course of her career, she has led her team to three GSAC regular season Championships, one GSAC tournament championship, and a 2013 NAIA National Championship. Under her leadership, Moore has produced 21 All-Conference players and six NAIA All-Americans.

This season Westmont (26-3) is the GSAC regular season Champion and is seeded one in this week’s GSAC Conference Tournament. They have earned a bye in the first round of the tournament and will play a team to be determined in a semifinal game this Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Hope International.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

