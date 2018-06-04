Lauren McCoy Named Westmont’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

Sports

Lauren McCoy capped off a tremendous four years of basketball at Westmont last month, leading her team to the NAIA National Tournament final.

The senior is the Warriors' all-time leading scorer with 1,538 points, all-time rebounding leader with 1,102 and blocked-shots leader with 159. Her high level of play on the court, combined with a 3.6 GPA throughout her academic career, made her a slam-dunk choice for being Westmont's choice as the Scholar Athlete of the Year.

She was presented the award at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

“Lauren is an absolute star in basketball," said Marc Gamberdella of award sponsor Merrill-Lynch. "She’s a captain of Westmont basketball and her list of accomplishments is mind-boggling."

McCoy was this year's Player of the Year for the Golden State Athletic Conference and the 2018 GSAC Cliff Hamlow Champion of Character Award Winner. She finished her career as a four-time All-GSAC player.

At the national level, she was NAIA First-Team All-American and a NAIA All-Tournament Team selection this season. She was All-American honorable mention in 2015 and 2017 and third-team pick in 2016. She was WBCA first-team All-America in 2018.

During her time wearing a Westmont uniform, the Warriors were national runners-up, reached the Elite Eight in 2017, the Sweet 16 in 2016 and Final Four in 2015.

Her academic work placed her on the Westmont College Dean's List. In addition, she won the Westmont Golden Eagle Award three straight years. The award is presented to the best Warrior student-athlete.

Looking toward the future, McCoy hopes to pursue political science and economics, focusing on business, advertising and marketing, with an ultimate hope to pursue an MBA. She will also consider playing professional ball overseas while attending a grad program in Europe.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.