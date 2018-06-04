Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:03 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Sports

Lauren McCoy Named Westmont’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

Lauren McCoy, Westmont basketball, with Marc Gamberdella of Merrill-Lynch. Click to view larger
Lauren McCoy, Westmont basketball, with Marc Gamberdella of Merrill-Lynch.  (JC Corliss/Noozhawk photo)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | April 9, 2018 | 8:57 p.m.

Lauren McCoy capped off a tremendous four years of basketball at Westmont last month, leading her team to the NAIA National Tournament final. 

The senior is the Warriors' all-time leading scorer with 1,538 points, all-time rebounding leader with 1,102 and blocked-shots leader with 159. Her high level of play on the court, combined with a 3.6 GPA throughout her academic career, made her a slam-dunk choice for being Westmont's choice as the Scholar Athlete of the Year.

She was presented the award at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe. 

“Lauren is an absolute star in basketball," said  Marc Gamberdella of award sponsor Merrill-Lynch. "She’s a captain of Westmont basketball and her list of accomplishments is mind-boggling."

McCoy was this year's Player of the Year for the Golden State Athletic Conference and the 2018 GSAC Cliff Hamlow Champion of Character Award Winner. She finished her career as a four-time All-GSAC player.

At the national level, she was NAIA First-Team All-American and a NAIA All-Tournament Team selection this season. She was All-American honorable mention in 2015 and 2017 and  third-team pick in 2016. She was WBCA first-team All-America in 2018.

During her time wearing a Westmont uniform, the Warriors were national runners-up, reached the  Elite Eight in 2017, the Sweet 16 in 2016 and Final Four in 2015. 

Her academic work placed her on the Westmont College Dean's List. In addition, she won the Westmont Golden Eagle Award three straight years. The award is presented to the best Warrior student-athlete. 

Looking toward the future, McCoy hopes to pursue political science and economics, focusing on business, advertising and marketing, with an ultimate hope to pursue an MBA. She will also consider playing professional ball overseas while attending a grad program in Europe. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 