Westmont’s Lauren Stratman, Kendyll McManigal Receive GSAC’s Top Tennis Awards

Tennis

Westmont senior Lauren Stratman was named the GSAC Women’s Tennis Player of the year for the third year in a row and honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as an NAIA Regional Award Winner for Senior Player of the Year.

Head coach Kendyll McManigal was honored as the GSAC Coach of the Year. She led the Warriors to the GSAC regular season and tournament titles in her third year at the helm.

Junior Ines Costamagna and assistant coach Nicci Yvanovich also received recognition. Costamagna was named to the All-GSAC team and honored by the ITA as an NAIA Regional Award Winner for Player to Watch. Yvanovich was an NAIA Regional Award Winner for Assistant Coach of the Year.

Stratman, a Dos Pueblos alum, was 12-3 on the season in No. 1 singles and was unstoppable with a 9-0 record in conference play. She was also 14-2 at No. 1 doubles, with partner Isabel Lee.

WESTMONT MEN HONORED

Senior Carl Lindqvist and freshman Jordan Strandness each received honors.

Lindqvist was named to the All-GSAC Men’s Tennis Team for the second year in a row and honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as an NAIA Regional Award Winner for Senior Player of the Year. HE led the Warriors to a regular season GSAC Championship and to a second place finish in the GSAC Tournament.

Strandness was honored by the ITA as an NAIA Regional Award Winner for Rookie of the Year.

Assistant coach Geoff Pryce was recognized as the West Region Assistant Coach of the Year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Pryce received this same honor in 2011 and in 2013.