Westmont’s Matt Harman Fires 3-Hit Shutout Against Biola

Baseball

Matt Hartman threw a three-hit, complete-game shutout to lead No. 8 Westmont Baseball to a 1-0 blanking of Golden State Athletic Conference rival Biola in a baseball game at Russ Carr Field on Friday.

Hartman, a junior transfer from Arizona, threw 130 pitches allowing just one hit in the first, one in the third and one in the ninth innings. The 6-3 right-hander from Valley Center struck out 10 and walked two. The win was the second of the year for Harman against no loses.

Biola's Jimmy Gallarda (2-2) also pitched a complete game. Gallarda gave up seven hits, struck out seven and walked one.

The game's only run came in the bottom of the fourth after third baseman Luke Coffey ripped a 1-1 pitch down the first base line for a lead-off triple. One out later, catcher Kyle Soria executed a sacrifice bunt down the first base line, allowing Coffey to score without a play at the plate.

Hartman never allowed more than one Eagle on base during any inning. The Eagles' best chance to score came in the sixth inning after Chris Palmer was issued a lead-off walk. Sam Thorne advanced Palmer to second with a sacrifice bunt and Jeremy Barth moved Palmer to third on a ground-out to first. However, Hartman retired the threat by coaxing Jerron Largusa to fly out to right field.

The Warriors (7-2, 1-1 GSAC) and Eagles (10-5, 0-3) will match up again tomorrow in a doubleheader at Russ Carr Field. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m