Westmont’s Meagan Stirling to Exhibit Prints at Santa Barbara Architectural Foundation Gallery

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce a new exhibition of prints by Meagan Stirling titled “Crack Shot.”

An opening reception with the artist will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2016, and all are welcome. The exhibition will continue through May 13, 2016.

Fascinated and inspired by American culture and the theme of safety, Stirling creates one-of-a kind prints using an amalgam of printmaking techniques including monotype, lithography and serigraphy.

Her compelling compositions, infused with echoes of pain and grief, layer and blend imagery derived from wind energy turbines, shooting range targets and her memories.

Stirling received her MFA in printmaking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She has taught art at Whitworth University, the Beijing International College and the University of Colorado Denver. Currently, Stirling is an assistant professor of art at Westmont College.

For more information, please visit meaganstirling.com.

The AFSB Gallery is located in the historic Acheson House on the corner of Garden and E Victoria Streets in Santa Barbara. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., and by appointment.

— With the goal of enhancing our community’s awareness and appreciation of architecture and the built environment, the public nonprofit Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara offers and supports a diverse array of programs serving both North and South Santa Barbara County.