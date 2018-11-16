Pixel Tracker

Cross Country

Westmont’s Michael Oldach is NAIA All-American After 8th-Place Finish at Nationals

By Westmont Sports Information | November 16, 2018 | 2:29 p.m.

Westmont junior Michael Oldach notched an eighth-place finish out of 330 runners at the NAIA National Championships, earning All-American honors for the first time in his cross country career. The team placed 27th out of 36 schools.

The 8,000 meter championship race was competed at the Seminole Valley Cross Country on the banks of the Cedar River. The sky was grey with overcast clouds. The race time temperature was 35 degrees with a steady breeze blowing out of the west about 10 miles an hour. 

"It was a great grass courses here, real flat," said Oldach. "We warmed-up well, it was cold. We had to do some adaptations in our warm-up and what we were wearing. We wore something under our jersey. First time I've done that, so, some new things happening."

Oldach ran with the leaders throughout the race. At the 4,000-meter mark, he was in second place, running with the leader.

"Michael wanted to try and win it and he put himself in a position to have the opportunity," said Westmont head coach Russell Smelley. "He was outrun in the last mile but finished eighth. He ran a fabulous race. Two years ago, he didn't even finish the race. To be an All-American and contend for the title was impressive."

Colin DeYoung of Cornerstone, Mich., won the race in 24:12 and Oklahoma City took the team title. Oregon Tech was the women's team champion and Anna Shields of Point Park was the 5k race individual winner in 17:16.

Blake Fonda was the second finisher for the Westmont men, placing 40th in a time of 25:19.4.

"It was a disappointment for Blake," noted Smelley. "He was just outside All-American (top-30). He has had a fabulous career and led his team to nationals four years."

Jason Peterson (26:45.9) placed 243rd, while David Peterson (26:55.7) was 259th. Finishing the scoring was Patrick Malberg (27:01.4) who was 266th.

