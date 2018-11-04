Westmont’s Michael Oldach Repeats as GSAC Cross Country Champion

Cross Country

Westmont's Michael Oldach defended his title and Blake Fonda finished second at the Golden State Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships.

The Warriors missed out on a team championship to The Master's by just six points (41-47). Vanguard finished third with a score of 66 and Hope International placed third with 87 points.

Oldach completed the 8,000-meter race in a time of 25:26 and Fonda posted a time of 25:39. The Master's Stephen Pacheco and Wesley Mathum finished third and fourth in times of 25:47 and 26:02, respectively.

Oldach and Fonda earned All-GSAC honors for their performances as did freshman Jason Peterson who placed 10th in a time of 26:37. Peterson is a San Marcos alum.

Michael Conant and David Peterson completed the scoring for the Warriors finishing 17th and 20th overall with times of 27:34 and 27:37.

In the women's 5,000 meter race, Westmont finished second to Vanguard 34-52. Third place went to The Master's who scored 80 points, William Jessup claimed fourth with 80 points.

Four of Westmont's runners claimed All-GSAC honors. Casey Jenson finished seventh in a time of 18:47 while Bethany Bodine placed 10th by completing the course in a time of 19:19. Crossing the finish line in a time of 19:37 was Grace Hanna to notch 13th place. Dominique Delgado placed 14th in a time of 19:39.

Westmont's fifth finisher was Amanda Colacchia who placed 17th with a time of 19:55.

The men's team, ranked at #10, will have to wait until Tuesday to learn if it will receive an at-large berth into the NAIA National Championship. Even if the team does not qualify, Oldach and Fonda have earned individual berths at the national championship race.

The NAIA National Championship will be held on Friday, November 16 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa