Sunday, November 4 , 2018, 12:05 pm | Partly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

Westmont’s Michael Oldach Repeats as GSAC Cross Country Champion

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | November 4, 2018 | 12:26 a.m.

Westmont's Michael Oldach defended his title and Blake Fonda finished second at the Golden State Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships.

The Warriors missed out on a team championship to The Master's by just six points (41-47). Vanguard finished third with a score of 66 and Hope International placed third with 87 points.

Oldach completed the 8,000-meter race in a time of 25:26 and Fonda posted a time of 25:39. The Master's Stephen Pacheco and Wesley Mathum finished third and fourth in times of 25:47 and 26:02, respectively.

Oldach and Fonda earned All-GSAC honors for their performances as did freshman Jason Peterson who placed 10th in a time of 26:37. Peterson is a San Marcos alum.

Michael Conant and David Peterson completed the scoring for the Warriors finishing 17th and 20th overall with times of 27:34 and 27:37.

In the women's 5,000 meter race, Westmont finished second to Vanguard 34-52. Third place went to The Master's who scored 80 points, William Jessup claimed fourth with 80 points.

Four of Westmont's runners claimed All-GSAC honors. Casey Jenson finished seventh in a time of 18:47 while Bethany Bodine placed 10th by completing the course in a time of 19:19. Crossing the finish line in a time of 19:37 was Grace Hanna to notch 13th place. Dominique Delgado placed 14th in a time of 19:39.

Westmont's fifth finisher was Amanda Colacchia who placed 17th with a time of 19:55.

The men's team, ranked at #10, will have to wait until Tuesday to learn if it will receive an at-large berth into the NAIA National Championship. Even if the team does not qualify, Oldach and Fonda have earned individual berths at the national championship race.

The NAIA National Championship will be held on Friday, November 16 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 