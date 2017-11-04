Westmont’s Michael Oldach Wins GSAC Cross Country Title

Cross Country

Sophomore Michael Oldach became just the second Westmont men's cross country runner to win the GSAC Individual Championship. On a drizzly morning, Oldach completed the 8,000-meter race in a time of 24:39.7 to claim first place.

"Michael ran an exceptionally smart race," noted Westmont head coach Russell Smelley. "He kept letting the pack whittle down until he decided to take the lead and force the pace. He was dogged by one Master's runner, but Michael refused to allow him to pass and stretched out his lead in the last 300 meters."

Oldach finished 11.2 seconds ahead of Stephen Pacheco of The Master's and 24.8 seconds ahead of third-place finisher Skyler Mikesell, also of The Master's

As a team, the ninth-ranked Warriors fell just shy of claiming a GSAC team championship, scoring 38 points to The Master's 37,

"It took a while to work through the disappointment," admitted Smelley, "I thought the team ran really well. On the other hand, I would have liked a little more. Master's did what they had to do and we did what we had to do and it came down to one point."

Westmont finished well ahead of Vanguard who scored 92 points for third place. William Jessup took fourth with 107 points and Hope International claimed fifth with 123 points. Menlo (149 points), Arizona Christian (199 points) and San Diego Christian (203 points) rounded out the field.

Westmont's second finisher was Blake Fonda who placed fifth with a time of 25:18.5. Thomas Hamlin came in seventh with a time of 25:22.9 and Kyle Fredrickson was 11th with a time of 25:41.5. Michael Conant completed the Warriors' scoring with a 14th place finish and a time of 25:56.8.

"Mike Conant, who has struggled all fall with lower back pain and aggravations, ran a gallant race to run number five and match his time from last year," noted Smelley.

All five of Westmont's scores have earned All-GSAC honors.

Westmont Women's Cross Country also finished in second place and earned four All-GSAC titles. Janna Jenson finished first for the Warriors, claiming fifth place with a time of 18:37.3 over the 5,000-meter course. Nadine Lara finished seventh in a time of 18:57.5 and Grace Hanna was eighth with a time of 19:03.6. Hannah Webster took ninth place with a time of 19.5.

"Janna was the seven Westmont runner last year," recalled Smelley. This year she ran number one and finished fifth in the conference. Nadine stepped up and did something she didn't think she could do to qualify as an individual for nationals. That was an exciting, strong race for her. She and Nadine did a superb job leading the team as captains.

"The women did really well upfront. The first four ran only 33 seconds apart and competed very well. Grace Hanna had a little bit of a freshman dip but ran fine. Walk-on Hannah Webster ran exceptionally, with a 20-second personal best on the course."

The Warriors scored 47 points in their second-place finish to The Master's who tallied 24. Vanguard took third with 74 points, William Jessup was in fourth with 119 points and Hope International was fifth with 126 points. Arizona Christian (148 points), Menlo (189 points) and San Diego Christian (213 points) accounted for the rest of the field.

Smelley expects his men's team to receive an at-large berth to the national championship.

"The women have about a 30 percent chance of receiving an at-large invitation," said Smelley. If they don't then Janna, Nadine and Grace have qualified as individuals."

The NAIA National Championship will be held on Saturday, November 18 in Vancouver, Washington.