Westmont’s Michael Oldach Wins Season-Opening Nationball Classic

Cross Country

For the first time since 2013, a Westmont runner won the men's race in the traditional Nationball Classic at Santa Barbara's Chase Palm Park.

Michael Oldach finished first in the 4.2 mile race in a time of 21:13 and Blake Fonda finished third (second among college athletes) in a time of 21:37. Westmont's third finisher was freshman Jason Peterson who crossed the finish line in a time of 22:36 (11th overall, ninth among college athletes) in his college debut.

In the women's race - also 4.2 miles and run at the same time as the men's - freshman Savanna Salmons finished first for the Warriors in a time of 27:31. Salmons placed 11th overall and ninth among college athletes. Fellow freshman Bethany Bodine finished two places back in a time of 27:48.

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, however, won the men's race 25-35 and the women's race 15-50.

The nationball dodgeball contest also went in favor of Claremont. Westmont won the men-versus-men match-up to even the match at one, but Claremont took the win in the men and women's combined, eliminating the last Warrior with five players remaining on the court.

Each year, Westmont and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps start-up the season with this event that includes not only a cross country race, but also a highly anticipated match-up of nationball on the beach.