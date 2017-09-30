Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:09 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Cross Country

Westmont’s Michael Oldach Wins Title at Master’s Invitational

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | September 30, 2017 | 4:29 p.m.

Westmont's Michael Oldach finished in first place in the men's open division of The Master's Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in Santa Clarita. As a team, the Warriors finished in second place by just one point, scoring 61 to The Master's 60.

Oldach posted a time of 25:15 to win the 8,000-meter race, beating out the Mustang's Skyler Mikesell by four seconds. Kyle Fredrickson finished second for the Warriors in seventh place with a time of 26:02. 

Thomas Hamlin recorded a time of 26:13 to finished one place back of Fredrickson and Blake Fonda took 12th in a time of 26:34. Nicholas Swider was the final Warrior to score, finishing 33rd with a 27:39.

Embry-Riddle (Arizona) was the third-place team in the field that included nine scoring teams.

In the women's 5,000-meter race, Westmont finished fourth among nine teams with a point total of 89. The Master's finished first with 52 points while Embry-Riddle claimed second with 64 points. El Paso Community College took third with 67 points.

Grace Hanna was the Warriors' top finisher, finishing eighth in a time of 18:59. Janna Jenson completed the course in a time of 19:08 to take 10th place. Nadine Lara crossed the line 20th in a time of 19:38 and Casey Jensen was 24th with a mark of 19:55. Hannah Webster finished with a time of 20:00 in 21st place.

