Westmont’s Michael Oldach Wins Title at Master’s Invitational

Cross Country

Westmont's Michael Oldach finished in first place in the men's open division of The Master's Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in Santa Clarita. As a team, the Warriors finished in second place by just one point, scoring 61 to The Master's 60.

Oldach posted a time of 25:15 to win the 8,000-meter race, beating out the Mustang's Skyler Mikesell by four seconds. Kyle Fredrickson finished second for the Warriors in seventh place with a time of 26:02.

Thomas Hamlin recorded a time of 26:13 to finished one place back of Fredrickson and Blake Fonda took 12th in a time of 26:34. Nicholas Swider was the final Warrior to score, finishing 33rd with a 27:39.

Embry-Riddle (Arizona) was the third-place team in the field that included nine scoring teams.

In the women's 5,000-meter race, Westmont finished fourth among nine teams with a point total of 89. The Master's finished first with 52 points while Embry-Riddle claimed second with 64 points. El Paso Community College took third with 67 points.

Grace Hanna was the Warriors' top finisher, finishing eighth in a time of 18:59. Janna Jenson completed the course in a time of 19:08 to take 10th place. Nadine Lara crossed the line 20th in a time of 19:38 and Casey Jensen was 24th with a mark of 19:55. Hannah Webster finished with a time of 20:00 in 21st place.