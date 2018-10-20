Sunday, October 21 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Cross Country

Westmont’s Michael Oldach Wins William Jessup Invitational

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | October 20, 2018 | 5:10 p.m.

Westmont Men's and Women's Cross Country faced some top-notch NAIA competition at the William Jessup Invitational and acquitted themselves well.

"We had two solid team races," said Westmont assistant coach Lindsey Connolly. "Both teams did what they came up here to do. Overall, it was a good day for both teams."

Michael Oldach won the men's 8,000 meter race, completing the course in a time of 24:32.

"That is a few second personal record for him," noted Connolly. "The last mile, he was pretty much on his own. He ran a smart race. He ran with the pack for the first two miles and then decided to go. Others went with him for another mile or so but Michael held about a 50 meter lead. Then, over the last two miles, his lead grew."

As a team, the 14th ranked Warriors finished in third place out of 11 teams. Third-ranked Southern Oregon took first place with 47 points and #4 College of Idaho was second with 54 points. Westmont recorded 100 points.

The Master's tallied 103 points while Eastern Oregon came in at 117. Two other GSAC teams were in the competition. Menlo finished ninth with 270 points and the host, William Jessup, placed 10th with 283 points. 

"Blake Fonda finished second with a time of 24:52," noted Connolly. "It's the first time Blake has finished under 25 minutes. He placed seventh overall."

Michael Conant recorded a time of 25:56 to place 33rd. David Peterson finished in 35th place with his brother Jason Peterson taking 37th with a time of 25:59.

In the women's 5,000 meter race, Westmont placed fourth out of eight teams. Fourth-ranked Oregon Tech scored 24 points and won the race with five runners finishing the top 10, including the top three places. Southern Oregon, ranked tenth, claimed second place with 44 points and five runners finishing in the top 15, including fourth, fifth and sixth. Fourteenth-ranked College of Idaho placed third with 65 points.

The Warriors scored 140 points, edging out Eastern Oregon by two points. William Jessup - the only other GSAC team in the race, finished eighth with 201 points.

"Casey Jensen finished first for us with a time of 18:40 and made it in the top 20," said Connolly. Bethany Bodine was 30th overall in a time of 18:56. Dominique Delgado was our third runner over all. She ran a great race. It was a big improvement for her with a time of 18:59.

Delgado finished 33rd overall with Grace Hannah taking 36th in a time of 19:07. Amanda Colacchia completed the scoring for Westmont, placing 45th in a time of 19:34.

The Jessup Invitational served as a final tune up for the Warriors before the GSAC Championships in two weeks. The Master's will host the conference event in Santa Clarita on Saturday, November 3.

