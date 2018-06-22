Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:36 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Westmont’s Michael Stefanic Earns NAIA Gold Glove Award

By Westmont Sports Information | June 22, 2018 | 1:50 a.m.

Westmont's Michael Stefanic was named as one of nine players to the 2018 ABCA/Rawlings-NAIA Baseball Gold Glove Team.

The NAIA Gold Glove recipients are selected by the NAIA-baseball coaches Association All-America Committee. The players are chosen based on their defensive success throughout the season

Stefanic finished his senior campaign with a .983 fielding percentage. In 286 chances, he committed just five errors. Over the 198 games played throughout his four years, Stefanic had 941 chances and committed just 26 errors, leaving him with a .972 career fielding percentage.

Stefanic is the third Warrior to receive the Gold Glove Award. Alex Bush was the most recent Warrior recipient back in 2015. Terrell Wong was the first recipient back in 2010.

Stefanic also received NAIA All-America Honorable Mention honors to go along with his fourth consecutive naming to the All-GSAC Team and the GSAC Gold Glove Team.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to coach Mike over the past four years. He’s had an incredible impact on our team in a variety of ways," coach Robert Ruiz said. "Defensively, he’s been a four-year conference gold glove winner and I’ve felt for four years a contender for the national award. It’s really exciting for us as a program to see him be honored in this way on the national level.”

