Thursday, July 19 , 2018, 9:34 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
Baseball

Westmont’s Michael Stefanic Signs With the Angels

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | July 19, 2018 | 2:13 p.m.

Westmont graduate Michael Stefanic has signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Michael Stefanic Click to view larger
Michael Stefanic of Westmont signed with the Angels.

Stefanic, who holds the Westmont record for both career hits (275) and career runs (157), has reported to the Angels' Arizona Rookie League team in Tempe.

"When I got the news, I was hyperventilating because I was so excited," said Stefanic. "I've been overlooked quite a bit over my baseball career, so it is absolutely a blessing to be a professional baseball player."

The second baseman had hoped to be selected in the 2018 MLB-First Year Player Draft. Undeterred when his name was not called, Stefanic went to work.

"I sent three-four emails to all 30 MLB teams with my baseball resume and a prospect video," reported Stefanic. "About a week after I sent them out, the Angels' assistant of player development called me and said that they wanted to sign me to a free agent deal."

Stefanic is the only Westmont player to be named to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference Team all four years and the only player to win four GSAC Gold Gloves. He was also honored with an NAIA Gold Glove Award this season. The four-year starter for the Warriors recorded a .972 career fielding percentage.

A native of Boise, Idaho, Stefanic recorded a career .363 batting average, fifth-best in the Westmont record book. His 50 doubles established a new career record for the Warriors. He graduated from Westmont in May with a degree in economics and business.

"I just want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches and the entire Westmont community," said Stefanic. "The atmosphere allowed me to thrive and become a better player and I'm grateful that I get to represent the school in the minor leagues." 

The Warriors have seen 10 former players sign minor league contracts over the last five years

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 