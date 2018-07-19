Westmont’s Michael Stefanic Signs With the Angels

Baseball

Westmont graduate Michael Stefanic has signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Stefanic, who holds the Westmont record for both career hits (275) and career runs (157), has reported to the Angels' Arizona Rookie League team in Tempe.

"When I got the news, I was hyperventilating because I was so excited," said Stefanic. "I've been overlooked quite a bit over my baseball career, so it is absolutely a blessing to be a professional baseball player."

The second baseman had hoped to be selected in the 2018 MLB-First Year Player Draft. Undeterred when his name was not called, Stefanic went to work.

"I sent three-four emails to all 30 MLB teams with my baseball resume and a prospect video," reported Stefanic. "About a week after I sent them out, the Angels' assistant of player development called me and said that they wanted to sign me to a free agent deal."

Stefanic is the only Westmont player to be named to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference Team all four years and the only player to win four GSAC Gold Gloves. He was also honored with an NAIA Gold Glove Award this season. The four-year starter for the Warriors recorded a .972 career fielding percentage.

A native of Boise, Idaho, Stefanic recorded a career .363 batting average, fifth-best in the Westmont record book. His 50 doubles established a new career record for the Warriors. He graduated from Westmont in May with a degree in economics and business.

"I just want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches and the entire Westmont community," said Stefanic. "The atmosphere allowed me to thrive and become a better player and I'm grateful that I get to represent the school in the minor leagues."

The Warriors have seen 10 former players sign minor league contracts over the last five years