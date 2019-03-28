Westmont’s Olisa Nwachi Earns NAIA All-American Honors

College Basketball

Westmont senior forward Olisa Nwachie has been named as an NAIA Third Team Basketball All-American for the second year in a row.

The forward led the Warriors in scoring with 17 points per game. He pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game and was ranked sixth in the NAIA with his .620 field goal percentage. His 1.5 blocks per game was good for 17th best in the country and his 44 total blocks on the season were the 20th most in the NAIA.

"I’m excited that he was able to receive that his senior year," coach John Moore said of the honor. "I think in many ways he’s had a better year this year compared to last year in terms of the leadership and some of the things that he’s had to do for this.”

The senior finishes his career with a total of 1,273 points scored which leaves him 26th on Westmont’s all-time scoring list. His 115 career blocked shots places him fourth in Westmont history, he took 546 trips to the free throw line and his 375 made free throws are both good for sixth best in Westmont’s history books. His .569 career field goal percentage is 10th best.

Nwachie finished the season with five double-doubles to go along with his 494 points and 166 rebounds on the season.

“Olisa is one of a kind," Moore said. "I'm not sure I'll see another player like Olisa. He's incredibly talented. He's gifted in terms of how he loves people. He's a great communicator. His growth has been more than just with his basketball play. He's matured a lot as a person as well. He's come a long way and I'm very proud of Olisa."