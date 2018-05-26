Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 10:36 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Westmont’s Pieter Top Wins NAIA Decathlon Title

By Westmont Sports Information | May 26, 2018 | 11:00 a.m.

For the third year in a row, a Westmont multi-event athlete has been crowned national champion at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Sophomore Pieter Top won the men's decathlon on Friday in Gulf Shores, Ala. He follows Becky Collier as a multi-sports national champion. She won the women's heptathlon in 2017 and 2016.

Top finished with 6,833 points, the most of any Westmont athlete since 1972 and the most since the decathlon scoring table was revised in 1984.

Also earning All-American honors in the event was Anthony Cota, who finished seventh with 6,521 points. Cota's total was the ninth best performance in Westmont history. Jackson Nemitz finished in 11th place with a 6,160 points.

"The three of them together really were outstanding," said Westmont head coach Russell Smelley. "They represented Westmont at an exceptional level. I don’t know if we’ve had three decathletes in the meet at one time before. What it does is it continues the tradition that we’ve had since the sixties of multi-eventers doing well at the national championship level. We’ve returned to that with the decathlon."

Westmont multi-events coach Josh Priester said Top is an athlete that rises to the ocassion.

"Pieter was ranked fifth or sixth coming in and he wins," he said . "In the big moments, Pieter rises up. A lot of people come in ranked a certain position and they want to just match what they’ve done – that’s not good enough for Pieter. He’s a gamer and he’s a fighter."

The decathletes endured thunderstorm delays several hours long on both days, but it did not seem to effect Top who set personal records in eight of the 10 events. 

"That’s an eighty percent improvement across the board," noted Priester. "That’s really difficult to do. The longer you compete the harder it is to do that. I think the biggest thing is Pieter has so much heart and he’s a competitor."

Top finished first in 100 meter dash (10.92), the long jump (6.81m), the 400 meters (48.48) and the 1500 run (4:21.52). He also notched a third place finish in the 110 meter hurdles (15.13).

Going into the final event, the 1500 meter run, Top led by just 10 points. His win in the last race, however, left no opportunity for any of the other 15 competitors to overcome him.  

"He was hurting," said Priester. "It looked like there was a moment where he might back off and give up and he found another gear. I think that’s what distinguishes somebody from being good and having the opportunity to be truly great."

Said Top: "It has been a journey. It was a long decathlon with the lightning delays. Day one felt great. I had some PRs that really helped me in day two. Having two teammates out there made a world of difference. In the decathlon, all the competitors are your brothers. It really brings everyone together. We all go through the pain together."

Also earning All-American titles were Westmont's women's 4 x 800 meter relay team of senior Janna Jensen, junior Abigail White, freshman Casey Jensen and senior Hope Geisinger. The quartet placed sixth in the finals with a time of 9:14.74, which was 0.27 seconds faster than yesterday's preliminary time and the third fastest time in Westmont history.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 