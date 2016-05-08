Westmont’s Robert Ruiz Named GSAC Coach of Year; 6 Warriors Honored

Baseball

Six Westmont College baseball players were named to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference team, four as gold glove recipients, and Robert Ruiz was named the GSAC Coach of the Year.



Gracing the All-GSAC roster are catcher Jarrett Costa of Fremont, first baseman Alex Bush of Menifee, second baseman Michael Stefanic of Boise, Idaho, outfielder Alika McGuire of Pearl City, Hawaii, starting pitcher Daniel Butler of Lone Tree, Colorado and relief pitcher Sam Sheehan of Bonita.



The Gold Glove was handed out to Costa, Bush, Stefanic and right-field Derek Rodigo of Carmichael.



Costa recorded a batting average of .329 in 48 games this season. His 54 hits include 11 doubles and four home runs. Costa drove in a team-high 42 runs for the Warriors. As a catcher, Costa posted a fielding percentage of .990, committing just three errors in 290 chances.



Bush led the Warriors with a batting average of .356 this season despite missing 13 games due to injury. Bush tallied 11 doubles, a triple and five home runs to record a .563 slugging percentage. The senior went errorless on the season, making the most of all 256 fielding opportunities. Bush was also perfect as a baserunner, stealing eight bases in eight attempts.



Stefanic contributed a team-high 62 hits in 46 games for the Warriors while recording a .352 batting average. His 13 extra base hits included 10 doubles and two home runs. Stefanic drove in 30 runs. As a middle infielder, posted a .968 fielding percentage.

In 44 games, McGuire notched a .355 batting average with 55 hits that included eight doubles and two home runs. McGuire, who tallied 23 runs batted in, recorded a .445 slugging percentage.



Daniel Butler has an 11-1 record in 14 appearances as a starting pitcher. The right-hander has an ERA of 2.03 in 106 1/3 innings of work. Butler has recorded 76 strikeouts against just 17 walks. Butler needs just one more win to tie the Westmont record for season wins.

Sheehan made 22 appearances for the Warriors as a reliever, tallying a Warrior single season record 12 saves. In 27 2/3 innings, Sheehan has recorded an ERA of 1.63 and has a record of 3-1. The right-hander has recorded 40 strikeouts and 17 walks while holding opposing hitters to a .109 batting average.Rodigo earned his Gold Glove with a perfect fielding percentage. The right fielder tallied 65 put outs and two assists without committing an error. Offensively, Rodigo led the team in home runs with seven while driving in 36 runs.Ruiz, in his seventh year at the helm of the Warrior program, has led the team to a program best 41-9 regular season record and a GSAC Regular Season Championship. The Warriors had not finished first in the GSAC standings since 1994 when they were co-champions with Point Loma Nazarene. The last time Westmont won the regular season outright was 1989.Under Ruiz, the Warriors have improved their season record each year. Last season, the Warriors finished at 41-17, the best in program history. They are currently four games ahead of last year's pace, having finished the 2015 regular season at 37-13.The Warriors begin the postseason on Monday when they host the five-team, double-elimination Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament at Russ Carr Field. The Warriors are the top seed in the tournament which includes second-seeded Vanguard, third-seeded The Master's, fourth-seeded Menlo and fifth-seeded Biola.The opening game will be played at 9 a.m. between Biola and Menlo. The winner will take on Westmont at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate.