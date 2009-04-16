Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:56 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Westmont’s Steve Butler Unveils Premiere April 26

The piece details the eyewitness accounts of Christ's resurrection as recorded in the gospels

By Westmont College | April 16, 2009 | 9:12 p.m.

The world premiere of Steve Butler’s “Resurrection Oratorio” celebrates the Easter season at Masterworks, a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 26, First Presbyterian Church on the corner of State Street and Constance Avenue. The performance is free and open to the public and features the Westmont Orchestra, College Choir and soloists.

The Resurrection Oratorio is a complete setting of the 11 eyewitness accounts of the resurrection of Jesus Christ as recorded in the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. “There are many beautiful works that present the Passion of our Lord,” says Butler, who chairs the music department at Westmont. “My struggle with them has been that in the end of the great Passions, we leave our Savior placed in the tomb. My desire with this piece is to pick up where the Passion ends and celebrate the Resurrection.”

The piece is approximately 80 minutes long, organized in 12 movements. The first 11 are based on prescribed morning readings from the gospels in the Christian liturgical tradition. The 12th is a setting of the Pascha (Easter) reading, the first 17 verses of the gospel of John.

For more information, contact the music office at 805.565.6040 or [email protected]

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 